LIMA Dec 12 Peru's Congress passed a law on
Thursday allowing the privatization of up to 49 percent of
state-run energy firm Petroperu, part of a government plan to
expand national refining capacity.
The new law, fast-tracked by President Ollanta Humala as a
key step toward his goal of boosting domestic energy production,
opens the door to the first injection of private capital into
Petroperu since its formation some 40 years ago.
Petroperu's shares will eventually be listed on the Lima
stock market, although the timing of an initial public offering
is not known.
According to the legislation, of the 49 percent of the
shares slated to be sold, at least five percent will be offered
"exclusively" to the general public.
Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said this week that
the firm as is might be worth around $1 billion, and that its
value would increase as it expands.
Petroperu is now only involved in the refining,
transportation, storage and commercialization of oil products.
It competes with the Spanish firm Repsol in the South
American country.
Humala hopes to turn Peru into a net energy exporter by
transforming Petroperu into a bigger player like Brazil's energy
firm Petrobras.
The Humala administration initially planned on selling up to
20 percent of the firm's assets, but the government said last
week that a bigger stake should be offered to help modernize and
upgrade Petroperu's flagship Talara refinery in northern Peru.
Petroperu will borrow $3.5 billion to pay for improvements
at Talara, the government said, allowing total output of 95,000
barrels of oil per day instead of the current 65,000 bpd.
The boosted capacity will help Peru refine an expected
100,000 bpd in coming years as firms like Perenco ramp up
operations in the country's northern regions.
The government wants the expansion of Talara to be completed
in 2017.
Petroperu was created by a military dictatorship in 1969
through a series of expropriations of private energy firms.
Former president Alberto Fujimori sold most of its
concessions to private firms in the 90s, when Petroperu last
pumped crude itself.
The new law was pushed quickly through Congress, which is
often slow to approve key legislation because of inter-party
quarreling. Humala's party controls a majority of Congress
through a fragile alliance with other parties.
