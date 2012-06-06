* Auction on lot 1AB to be held before July 28

LIMA, June 6 Petroperu said on Wednesday it could begin extracting oil this year from Peru's largest lot, a step toward Peruvian President Ollanta Humala's goal of strengthening the state-run firm like its Brazilian and Colombian counterparts.

The government is negotiating an agreement with Argentina's Pluspetrol to allow an auction on the lot's drilling contract to be held before Pluspetrol's contract expires in 2015, Petroperu's President Humberto Campodonico said.

Petroperu has been on the lookout for potential private partners as it aims to restart oil production, an activity it stopped during a privatization drive in the 1990s.

"The government's will is for lot 1AB to be tendered before July 28, and Peru could be associated with the company that wins the bid later this year," he told journalists.

Campodonico said Petroperu, which now exclusively refines, stores and sells oil and its derivatives unlike Brazil's Petrobras or Colombia's Ecopetrol, could have an up to 49 percent participation in activities in the lot.

"Whoever wins the tender will reach an agreement with Pluspetrol to see what to do until 2015," Campodonico said.

Lot 1AB, near Peru's northern border with Ecuador, produces about 15,000 barrels per day of crude.

Peru's oil output is a small 65,000 barrels per day, much less than Colombia or Brazil, and Peru imports fuel to supply local consumption. Demand for oil has escalated in past years as the economy grew at China-paced rates.

Besides Pluspetrol's lot 1AB, Petroperu has its eyes on Interoil's contracts to operate lots three and four as well as contracts for lots held by China's Sapet and Peru's Grana y Montero that expire in the next few years.

These companies will have the option to renew contracts with Petroperu participation, or Petroperu could search for new partners to operate the lots. (Reporting By Omar Mariluz; Editing by David Gregorio)