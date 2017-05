LIMA Feb 6 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu might sell an "important" amount of bonds this year to help finance the $3.5 billion expansion of its Talara refinery, the energy and mines minister said on Monday.

Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo told a press conference that a bond issuance would lower costs and extend the deadline for paying off debt for the project, which would also be financed through loans. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)