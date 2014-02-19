LIMA Feb 19 Argentine energy firm Tecpetrol
will lead a consortium in a bid for a $4 billion natural gas
pipeline in southern Peru, a company executive said on
Wednesday.
Bidding is set to take place on June 30.
Brazilian engineering giant Odebrecht SA will
also bid for rights to build the 1,000-km (621-mile) pipeline, a
company official said on Tuesday.
The pipeline, part of President Ollanta Humala's plan to
modernize Peru's energy infrastructure, will transport natural
gas from the Andean Camisea deposit to thermoelectric plants on
the Pacific coast.
Bidding was originally slated to take place in October but
was delayed again last week when potential bidders asked for
more time to prepare their offers, according to Energy and Mines
Minister Jorge Merino.