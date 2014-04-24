LIMA, April 24 Argentine energy company
Pluspetrol said output from Peru's biggest oil block
has fallen 70 percent since indigenous protesters occupied its
facilities there on Monday -- a production drop now at about
11,000 barrels per day.
Native communities have taken control of a thermoelectric
plant, oil tanks and key roads in the Amazonian region of
Loreto, where Pluspetrol operates block 1-AB, the company said
on Thursday.
The field produces between 15,000 and 17,000 barrels per
day, or about a quarter of Peru's relatively small output.
Protest leaders could not be reached for immediate comment.
Pluspetrol said communities were demanding to meet with the
central government to talk about public health, the environment
and the distribution of oil proceeds.
"Conversations are under way to bring a solution to the
impasse," Pluspetrol said in an emailed statement. "A government
commission is there and we hope this is resolved soon."
Over the past year, the government of President Ollanta
Humala declared three environmental emergencies in large swaths
of the rainforest near the oil field after finding dangerous
levels of pollution on lands used by several tribes.
But indigenous leaders have said neither the government nor
company has taken any concrete actions to clean up the
environment or compensate affected communities.
The Environment Ministry said in a statement last week that
a commission formed by government and company representatives
has been assigned to work with communities to tackle pollution
problems and other concerns.
Block 1-AB has been pumped for more than four decades.
Pluspetrol has controlled the concession since 2001, and
Occidental Petroleum operated it before that.
