LIMA Dec 11 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
has picked Jorge Humberto Merino, who worked for the government
agency that promotes foreign investment, to be his new mines
and energy minister, local media reported on Sunday.
Peru is a top global minerals exporter and relies on
foreign investment in the mining and oil sectors to fuel its
swift economic growth.
Merino, an engineer, will replace Carlos Herrera, who had
tussled with other members of a diverse Cabinet that Humala
said on Saturday he would overhaul after only five months in
office. The government has struggled to calm protests by
communities opposed to natural resource projects.
Humala was expected to replace 10 of his 19 ministers in a
formal swearing-in ceremony later on Sunday, but was set to
reappoint Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla, who is
well-regarded by Wall Street, and Trade Minister Jose Luis
Silva, who has pushed an ambitious free-trade agenda for the
Andean country.
Humala's staff said on Saturday he had picked Oscar Valdes,
a former military officer, to be prime minister. He will
succeed Salomon Lerner, a businessman who forged ties with
investors and urged dialogue to defuse social conflicts over
proposed mining and oil projects that communities say would
cause pollution or take scarce water supplies.
Critics said the appointment of Valdes sent a worrisome
signal that Humala, himself a former army officer, would govern
with a more authoritarian style that emphasized law and order
and harsh crackdowns on protesters instead of mediation and
dialogue to solve conflicts.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Peter Cooney)