(New throughout, adds background and comment from opposition
lawmaker)
LIMA, June 19 Peru's finance minister vowed on
Monday to resign immediately if the opposition-controlled
Congress did not renew its confidence in him in a vote he has
formally requested, a pledge that opened the door to a more
conciliatory departure of one of the president's closest cabinet
members.
Opposition lawmakers from across the political spectrum have
called for Alfredo Thorne to step down since he appeared, in a
leaked audio recording, to ask the comptroller to approve an
airport contract in exchange for a bigger budget.
Thorne, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive, has
denied that he was pressuring the comptroller and said on Sunday
that he would not resign despite censure threats from lawmakers.
But on Monday he asked the president of Congress to schedule
a vote of confidence, after he answered lawmakers' questions
about the controversy last week.
"If Congress renews its confidence in me we will continue to
work together to move the country forward as we have been doing.
Otherwise I'll immediately step aside," Thorne said in a video
released by his office.
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a former Wall Street
investor, has defended Thorne but said Friday that he had a plan
ready in case he leaves.
The rightwing opposition party Popular Force could reject
Thorne's request to hold a vote of confidence and instead force
him from office with a more embarrassing censure. But that would
risk escalating tensions with Kuczynski, who could demand a vote
that would bring him closer to being able to call a new
congressional election.
"It's obvious there's no confidence in him. I'm personally
going to vote for censuring him if the opportunity presents,"
said Ursula Letona, a congresswoman close to Popular Force's
leader, Keiko Fujimori.
Popular Force has a majority in Peru's single-chamber
Congress while Kuczynski's party holds just 17 of 130 seats.
Peru was one of Latin America's most robust economies. But
growth has been slowing following a graft scandal and heavy
floods this year.
Kuczynski is widely expected to name another
business-friendly finance minister if Thorne steps down.
However, he may choose someone to drop Thorne's much-criticized
plan to cut the value-added tax rate.
Thorne was a top campaign advisor in last year's
presidential election when Kuczynski defied expectations to
narrowly beat Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto
Fujimori.
Kuczynski canceled the airport contract last month amid
criticism it benefited private companies at the expense of the
state.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis, Richard Chang and David Gregorio)