LIMA Jan 26 Peru's Congress repealed a new
labor law on Monday after thousands took to the streets to
protest the legislation that cut benefits for young workers,
part of reforms aimed at reviving the economy.
Demonstrators chanted "victory!" and banged drums after
hearing the news that lawmakers, including eight from President
Ollanta Humala's party, had approved repealing the law in a vote
of 91 to 114.
The reversal dealt a blow to Humala's pro-business measures
in the midst of the worst economic slowdown in five years.
Late on Friday, in a rare speech to the nation, Humala
defended the law, arguing that nearly two million young people
toiling in the informal economy would receive labor rights as a
result of it.
Critics derided the law as unconstitutional and
discriminatory and said it would encourage employers to phase
out older workers to cut costs.
The reform would have allowed employers to give workers aged
18 to 24 half the amount of vacation time mandated by law.
Companies would also not have to pay fees for unemployment funds
for young workers or the twice-yearly bonuses other employees
enjoy.
Worries that unrest would break out at Monday's protest
helped drag the local sol currency to a new
five-year low against the U.S. dollar, traders said.
The legislative defeat highlighted Humala's waning influence
over Congress, where a fresh defection from his party on Sunday
transformed an opposition group into the biggest voting bloc.
The ruling party's coalition Gana Peru now holds 34 of the
130 seats in the single-chamber Congress, one less than a group
affiliated with jailed former president Alberto Fujimori.
Sergio Tejada, a prominent politician and the 13th lawmaker
to abandon Gana Peru, quit to protest the labor law.
"It's too bad," Humala told reporters when asked about
Tejada's defection. "I regret this young congressman acted in
that way ahead of an electoral year. It doesn't look good."
Peruvian law bars presidents from holding office for
consecutive terms.
Twice last year, Humala struggled to find enough votes in
Congress to ratify his picks for new prime ministers.
Humala has also been battered in recent weeks by allegations
of government spying on political opponents and the fleeing of
his former campaign manager to Bolivia amid corruption
inquiries. Humala has denied wrongdoing related to both
scandals.
Humala's approval rating fell five percentage points to 25
percent in January, one of the lowest of his term, an Ipsos poll
found.
"It is clear that the government will continue to
deteriorate," said opposition lawmaker Mauricio Mulder.
