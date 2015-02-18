LIMA Feb 17 Peru's President Ollanta Humala
reshuffled his cabinet late on Tuesday in a bid to placate an
increasingly powerful opposition bloc as palace scandals mount
and his popularity dips.
Humala swore in Rosa Maria Ortiz, the head of a government
committee that grants environmental permits, as his new energy
and mines minister. Ortiz is also the former head of state
energy agency Perupetro.
He also replaced his ministers of justice, interior, labor,
and women but left in place his sixth prime minister, Ana Jara,
whom he appointed in July.
Opposition lawmakers affiliated with former Presidents
Alberto Fujimori and Alan Garcia have called for Jara to step
down, arguing her leadership is ineffectual and divisive.
While they lack the votes to force her from power,
defections from Humala's congressional bloc have eroded his
ability to push through legislation and defend already-passed
reforms.
Humala's government is struggling to contain a slew of
scandals, from a former campaign manager detained on corruption
allegations in Bolivia to an investigation into first lady
Nadine Heredia's finances recently reopened.
Humala, a former military officer who turned to the right
after being elected 2011 on a leftist platform, has denied any
involvement in wrongdoing.
He has dismissed criticism of his government as part of the
political noise ahead of presidential elections next year, when
he is constitutionally barred from seeking a second consecutive
term.
Humala's approval rating slipped five percentage points to
25 percent in January on the growing perception of government
corruption, according to an Ipsos poll.
Previous Peruvian presidents have governed with much lower
popularity levels.
Humala also replaced his controversial but relatively
popular interior minister, Daniel Urresti, after a protester was
shot dead last week in protests against natural gas exploration.
