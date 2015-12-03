PARACAS, Peru Dec 2 Peru's central bank chief
said Wednesday he did not expect the country's next president to
make major changes to economic policy as leading candidates in
the 2016 election all support open markets and private
investment.
"That doesn't mean that the next government will be
efficient or effective," said Central Bank President Julio
Velarde on the sidelines of the CADE business conference in the
coastal city of Paracas.
"But no one expects any brusque change," he said. "The
general orientation of the economy is not being debated, at
least by the five main candidates."
Polls show Keiko Fujimori, the eldest daughter of jailed
ex-president Alberto Fujimori, is the frontrunner in the
election set for April 10. Thirty-four percent of Peruvians said
they would vote for her in an Ipsos poll published this month.
Fujimori's closest rival, economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, had
16 percent.
The two will present their economic proposals at CADE on
Friday together with local politician and businessman Cesar
Acuna and former presidents Alan Garcia and Alejandro Toledo.
President Ollanta Humala, a former left-leaning military
officer, spooked investors when he was elected in 2011. But his
government quickly veered to the right and has continued the
same orthodox economic policies in place since the early
nineties.
Candidates need more than 50 percent of votes to win the
first-round election.
Economic growth slowed sharply last year on weaker mineral
prices and a recovery has repeatedly stalled.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Andrew
Hay)