LIMA, July 4 Centrist President-elect Pedro
Pablo Kuczynski arguably has one of the best resumes for
steering Peru's mining-dependent economy through choppy global
headwinds in coming years.
A former investment banker and World Bank economist with
past stints as a prime minister and mining executive, Kuczynski
plans to raise economic growth to 5 percent per year despite the
commodities slump that has hit Peru's key mineral exports.
But some of Kuczynski's economic proposals might not make it
out of a Congress dominated by the party of his run-off rival
Keiko Fujimori, who has said little since ruling out any
alliance in a sour concession speech last month.
Lawmakers-elect with Fujimori's right-wing populist party,
Popular Force, which will control 56 percent of seats in the
next Congress, say they will likely vote against Kuczynski's
plans for lowering sales taxes and giving rebates to big
companies that reinvest profits.
"I think it's going to be impossible to pass" the tax
reforms, said Popular Force lawmaker Freddy Sarmiento, who added
he would vote against them because he worries they will widen
the budget deficit in favor of big businesses.
On the campaign trail, 77-year-old Kuczynski touted the tax
reforms as central to his plans for unleashing investments,
stimulating consumption and broadening the tax-payer base.
Now Kuczynski's team is tweaking the proposals to make them
more palatable in the next Congress, which he will address upon
taking office on July 28. Tax rebates would apply for companies
of any size, said incoming finance minister Alfredo Thorne. The
sales tax rate would be lowered by just one percentage point,
with further reductions subject to targets.
"That should ease their worries somewhat," Thorne said. "I
don't think there's disagreement with Popular Force, I think
there're campaign wounds."
Fujimori, the daughter of imprisoned ex-President Alberto
Fujimori, is the only leading political figure in Peru who has
not met with Kuczynski following his surprise victory.
Despite the distance between the two leaders, both favor a
continuation of Peru's free-market economic policies and want to
cut red tape and boost infrastructure projects.
Betting that their common ground will trump the differences,
Kuczynski plans to ask Congress to temporarily grant him powers
to legislate economic reforms, a request that Fujimori's
lawmakers have said they would evaluate.
"Union means everyone must pitch in and at times swallow
objections to work together," Kuczynski said at a ceremony last
week where he was proclaimed the winner.
No one from Fujimori's party attended the event.
