LIMA, July 10 Peru's President-elect Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski confirmed on Sunday that Fernando Zavala, the outgoing
chief executive of the country's biggest beer company, will be
his prime minister after he takes office July 28.
In an interview with local broadcaster RPP, Kuczynski
praised Zavala, 45, as well-qualified for the job after holding
positions in the finance ministry, the antitrust regulator and
the private sector.
"He has broad knowledge of what's going on in Peru and knows
how public administration works," Kuczynski said. "He's regarded
as objective and I think his presence is going to be very
positive."
Zavala said on Twitter that he was honored by the
appointment and would strive to make Peru better.
Reuters reported on Friday that Kuczynski was planning to
name Zavala as prime minister.
Zavala is leaving SABMiller's Peruvian subsidiary
Union de Cervecerias Peruanas Backus Y Johnston as it
undergoes an acquisition by Anheuser-Busch Inbev.
One of Zavala's first challenges will be pushing Kuczynski's
reforms through a Congress that will be dominated by opposition
lawmakers, most belonging to the right-wing populist party of
Kuczynski's defeated run-off rival Keiko Fujimori.
Kuczynski has said that he has tried unsuccessfully to reach
Fujimori by phone but told RPP that he expects to speak to her
in the coming days. "There are signs of that," he said.
Fujimori has said little in public since ceding defeat to
Kuczynski last month after a divisive presidential race that
many viewed as a referendum on the legacy of Fujimori's father,
former authoritarian president Alberto Fujimori.
Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former investment banker and prime
minister, won by only tens of thousands of votes.
The only other cabinet member that Kuczynski has announced
is Alfredo Thorne, appointing the former JPMorgan Chase director
as his finance minister.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Goodman)