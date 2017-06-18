LIMA, June 18 Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo
Thorne said on Sunday that he has the confidence of President
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and will not resign, defying demands he
leave his post and threats of censure by the
opposition-dominated Congress.
Thorne, who defended himself in Congress on Friday over a
recording in which he appears to ask the comptroller's office to
approve a $520 million airport contract in exchange for a bigger
budget, wrote on Twitter that he had a "clean conscience, the
confidence of the president and of the cabinet."
"I am not going to resign," Thorne told newspaper El
Comercio in an interview published Sunday, which he shared from
his Twitter account. "Congress can censure me, or support me to
move the economy forward." [bit.ly/2tCgjGi]
Thorne's defense on Friday did not convince opposition
lawmakers, who said they will censure him to force his dismissal
if he does not resign in the coming days. Congress is dominated
by right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori's Popular Force party.
Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto
Fujimori, lost to Kuczynski in last year's razor-thin election.
"If the parliamentary majority wants to censure me it can do
so, the Constitution allows it," Thorne wrote on Twitter. "If
not, we can move forward together and make the country grow."
In audio recordings released earlier this month by the
Panamericana television channel, Thorne asked comptroller Edgar
Alarcon to approve a contract to build an airport in Cuzco,
which was ultimately cancelled due to irregularities and
prompted the transportation minister's resignation.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by
Diane Craft)