* Existing prime minister blamed for crackdown on protesters
* Government should emphasize mediation, lawmakers say
* Official who resigned says outsider is needed
By Patricia Velez
LIMA, July 17 President Ollanta Humala has begun
sounding out replacements for his prime minister as part of a
widely expected Cabinet shuffle designed to calm a wave of
violent anti-mining protests in the world's No. 2 copper
producer.
"Changes will be made at the right time - not before or
after," Humala told reporters on Tuesday, declining to say when
the shuffle would take place.
Martin Vizcarra, president of the southern region of
Moquegua, told Reuters he was offered the prime minister's post
after meeting with Humala on Monday but doesn't plan to accept
it.
"The offer is flattering but I'm going to stay in my current
job," Vizcarra said. He did not name other politicians under
consideration by Humala's office for the prime minister's
position.
A government official who declined to be identified said
Prime Minister Oscar Valdes would leave in a matter of days.
Critics have blamed Valdes for a crackdown on protesters
opposed to Newmont Mining's $5 billion Conga project in
the northern region of Cajamarca that killed five people this
month.
Prominent members of Congress have called for Valdes to step
down and say the government should emphasize mediation instead
of force to solve environmental disputes.
Vizcarra was part of a negotiation team that resolved
disputes over water and forged community backing last week for
Anglo American's $3 billion Quellaveco copper mine.
Construction on the Quellaveco mine is likely to start this
year and would allow Humala to claim a victory after failing to
curb eight months of protests against the Conga project.
Humala has sought to push ahead with more than $50 billion
in planned mining investments in one of Latin America's
fastest-growing economies.
Peruvian leaders often shuffle their Cabinets on July 28,
Peruvian Independence Day, which also will mark the anniversary
of Humala's first year in office.
Humala replaced half of his Cabinet in December, when he
promoted Valdes from interior minister to prime minister as he
sought to quell protests with a firmer, more law-and-order tone.
Both Humala and Valdes are former military officers.
Bringing in a fresh face to lead his Cabinet could help
Humala return to the more progressive policies he promised upon
taking office, specifically social inclusion and mediation, a
former official said.
"This requires an enormous capacity to build consensus and
dialogue ... . The damage caused by the prime minister has
affected the entire Cabinet and I believe an outsider is
needed," said Jose De Echave, who resigned as vice environment
minister last year over the government's handling of the Conga
conflict.
Humala's approval rating has hit a new low of 40 percent, a
poll showed on Sunday, as he struggles to avert anti-mining
violence in rural provinces that say they have been left behind
by Peru's decade-long economic boom.