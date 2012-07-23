LIMA, July 23 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
will shuffle his cabinet on Monday as he seeks to calm a wave of
violent anti-mining protests, the country's health minister and
two government sources said.
Humala is widely expected to replace Prime Minister Oscar
Valdes, a former army officer who led a crackdown this month on
protesters opposed to Newmont Mining's $5 billion Conga
project in the northern region of Cajamarca that killed five
people.
Speaking on local radio, Health Minister Alberto Tejada
confirmed that a reshuffle would take place on Monday, but gave
no details.
Two government sources said the president would likely pick
Justice Minister Juan Jimenez, a human rights lawyer, to be the
next prime minister.
Besides Valdes, Interior Minister Wilver Calle is expected
to be replaced, one of the sources said.
Humala's economic team, led by Finance Minister Luis Miguel
Castilla, is expected to remain intact.
Promoting Jimenez, who served as vice justice minister in
the government that led Peru's transition to democracy in 2000,
may help Humala overcome criticism that his government developed
a militant, authoritarian streak under Valdes.
Prominent members of Congress have called for Valdes to step
down and say the government should emphasize mediation instead
of force to solve environmental disputes.
However, a Jimenez-led Cabinet may not pacify regional
government leaders who have led anti-mining protests and say
Humala has turned his back on the rural poor who largely voted
for him.
Jimenez backed Humala's decision to suspend civil liberties
in Cajamarca, where human rights groups have sharply criticized
the government's use of force.
Humala has sought to push ahead with more than $50 billion
in planned mining investments in one of Latin America's
fastest-growing economies, but has faced stiff resistance from
poor rural communities left behind by a decade-long boom.
Peruvian leaders often shuffle their Cabinets on July 28,
Peruvian Independence Day, which also will mark the anniversary
of Humala's first year in office. Humala's approval rating fell
to a fresh low of 40 percent this month, according to an Ipsos
poll.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez and Marco Aquino; Writing by Terry
Wade; Editing by David Brunnstrom)