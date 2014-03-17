By Marco Aquino
LIMA, March 17 Peru's President Ollanta Humala
won congressional approval for a new cabinet on Monday,
overcoming political tensions triggered by criticism from
opposition lawmakers over the role of the first lady in his
government.
Lawmakers voted 66 to 59 with 9 abstentions in a confidence
vote to back Humala's cabinet. It was the third vote by Congress
to ratify the Peruvian leader's latest cabinet after he failed
to garner enough support in two previous attempts last week.
Members of Congress abstained in a confidence vote for the
19-member cabinet on Friday, with some complaining the cabinet
change reflected meddling from powerful First Lady Nadine
Heredia, a leading adviser to her husband and a co-founder of
the ruling Gana Peru party.
The political turmoil came as Peru's economy has slowed
because of weak mineral exports, hitting the popularity of
Humala, a former left-leaning nationalist who has veered to the
right since winning office.
Humala reshuffled his cabinet - his fifth since taking
office in 2011 - in late February, appointing Raul Cornejo as
his new prime minister. Cornejo is one of Humala's
longest-serving cabinet ministers and is widely viewed as having
close ties with the president and his wife.
Cornejo's predecessor, Cesar Villanueva, stepped down after
a public dispute with the first lady and Humala's finance
minister. His comments that the government was studying a wage
increase were denied publicly by Heredia.
Heredia has often enjoyed higher popularity ratings than her
husband, raising speculation she might try to succeed him in
presidential elections in 2016, a possibility she has repeatedly
denied. Her husband is banned constitutionally from running for
a second term.
With talk over her presidential ambitions overshadowing
Humala's administration last year, Heredia lowered her public
profile but returned to the spotlight during Villanueva's
resignation.
A poll published by Ipsos Peru on Sunday showed she has
suffered a sharp tumble in popularity, slipping to 27 percent in
March from 40 percent in February, which Ipsos linked to her
perceived role in Villanueva's resignation.
The survey also found that a majority of Peruvians do not
think Heredia has a positive influence on her husband. The poll
showed Humala with 25 percent support, down 8 percentage points
from February.
The poll of 1,206 people was conducted between March 11 and
March 14 and had a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.