* Humala refuses to say if VP resigned or on leave
* Opposition criticizes Humala's comments
* Constitution says only Congress can remove VP
LIMA, Nov 13 Peru's President Ollanta Humala
said on Sunday that Vice President Omar Chehade had "stepped
aside" over corruption allegations, but he refused to say if
Chehade had resigned or taken a leave of absence.
Peru's attorney general and Congress are investigating
whether Chehade, one of two vice presidents, asked a police
general to help his brother evict workers from a cooperative
sugar plantation to help a company that wants to take it over.
"For me this issue is over. He has stepped aside. We had
said the best thing for him to do was step aside and that's
what he's done," Humala said in an interview with Peru's El
Comercio newspaper while attending an Asia-Pacific summit in
Hawaii.
"He doesn't belong to the executive branch, so as a result
we don't have any relationship with him at this time," said
Humala, who narrowly won Peru's presidential election in June.
Asked if Chehade had tendered his resignation, Humala
responded: "This case is closed. He was asked to step aside and
he did, and today he isn't part of the executive branch."
Humala effectively cannot fire Chehade and his power to end
the scandal has been limited by the constitution, which says
only Congress can remove a vice president from office in an
impeachment proceeding.
A leftist former military officer who campaigned on
promises to fight corruption, Humala asked his vice president
to quit during a televised nationwide television broadcast a
week ago.
Chehade responded with a statement in which he proclaimed
his innocence and refused to resign, saying instead that during
the investigation he would abstain from exercising the job's
only role: acting on behalf of Humala when he is outside Peru.
Critics said Chehade's gesture was meaningless because
Peru's other vice president, Marisol Espinoza, is more senior
and is always sworn in when Humala travels.
Humala's statements published on Sunday were the first time
he had responded to Chehade's move.
"These comments are very disappointing," said opposition
lawmaker Carlos Bruce, who added that Chehade's leave of
absence was a "sham" and not tantamount to quitting.
Humala's approval rating before the scandal emerged in the
leading Ipsos poll was 62 percent, making him the most popular
Peruvian leader in decades. A new poll from Ipsos is due out in
the coming days.
(Reporting by Terry Wade and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Paul
Simao)