* Poor voters feel ignored by Villaran
* Parties jockey for edge in next presidential vote
* Potential comeback for "El Mudo"
By Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj
LIMA, March 14 The reformist mayor of Peru's
capital may be ousted in a recall vote on Sunday as traditional
power brokers try to paint her as inept, an effort her
supporters say could paralyze public works and affect the next
presidential race.
Susana Villaran, 63, the only popularly elected woman to
have governed Lima in its 500-year history and the first leftist
to hold the job in three decades, has hit stiff opposition to
her drive to root out corruption and instill order in the
chaotic city of 8 million.
Polls show Villaran, a longtime human rights activist before
taking office two years ago, will likely lose by 6 to 10
percentage points in the capital's first recall election.
Conservative politicians, evangelical leaders, food venders,
and bus and taxi drivers have joined forces to remove her.
They say she has bungled desperately needed public works
projects and spent too much time promoting gay rights while
cracking down on the millions of residents who earn a living in
the informal economy - the street vendors, merchants, drivers
and maids who often work off the books.
While applauded by Peruvian artists and celebrities for
stances that appeal to wealthy progressives, Villaran has been
unpopular among Lima's poorer residents.
Villaran late last year started to offer investors $4
billion worth of concessions for Lima, which has a third of
Peru's population and generates half of all economic activity.
But engineering troubles have delayed a slew of big projects she
inherited and others have not started.
"She's incapable," said Marco Tulio Gutierrez, the leader of
the recall effort, echoing slogans on posters across the city.
The campaign has exposed racial and class tensions in Peru,
with Villaran, who is white, being depicted as rich and out of
touch from voters of mostly mixed indigenous and European
descent on the city's periphery.
Former Mayor Luis Castaneda is widely viewed as the driving
force behind the recall effort, which he denies. A new mayor
will be elected later this year.
Castaneda governed as a kind of right-wing populist -
nurturing ties to the business community while building
thousands of stairways in hillside shantytowns and paving roads
during eight years in office.
He ran for the presidency in 2011, but struggled to make
inroads in the provinces and develop a compelling message.
Peru's media nicknamed him "El Mudo" ("The Mute") because he
shunned the press for most of the campaign.
President Ollanta Humala, a former military officer, won
with promises to keep the country's economic surge alive while
spreading wealth to the one third of voters mired in poverty.
Since then, Castaneda has been out of a job.
JOCKEYING FOR PRESIDENCY
Villaran has said the poor have been used in a recall
campaign driven by entrenched interests and parties jockeying
for sway in the 2016 presidential election, when Humala cannot
run for a second-straight term.
The APRA party of Humala's predecessor, Alan Garcia, who is
expected to seek another term, has endorsed the recall. It has
aligned with Castaneda's tiny Nationali Solidarity party in
previous elections.
Villaran, once a rising star of Peru's left, is well-liked
by a segment of voters who backed Humala in the presidential
election and have been dismayed by his drift to the right.
But she has provoked the ire of people who toil in Lima's
vast and unregulated informal economy.
"The municipal government takes our carts away and doesn't
give them back until two weeks later," said Carlos Miguel, a
42-year-old ice cream peddler who plans to vote against
Villaran.
Evangelical pastor Raul Vasquez has railed against
Villaran's position on gay rights.
"Lima might end up like Sodom and Gomorrah," Vasquez said.
"We should be a moral city."
Gay rights activists in the mostly Roman Catholic country
say their efforts will be hurt if Villaran is ousted.
"There is a lot of backwardness behind the recall effort:
homophobia, misogyny, racism. This election has brought out the
worst in Lima," said Veronica Ferrari, the director of the
Homosexual Movement of Lima.
CONCERNS ABOUT STABILITY
The image of local politics in Peru as vulnerable to abrupt
change could unsettle investors who have bid for lucrative
infrastructure concessions in Lima.
Peruvian law since 1994 has allowed mayors and regional
leaders to face recall votes, but not the president.
So far, some 279 mayors and 1,100 city council members have
been voted out of office, snarling public administration at a
time when the central government is trying to decentralize
management of public investments to the local level.
Lima, which was the base of the Spanish empire in the
Americas and has hundreds of pre-Columbian ruins, needs
infrastructure investments of about $37 billion, according to
some estimates.
"We don't want Lima to fall into misgovernment and chaos,
which is what is coming," Villaran said on Wednesday.
(Editing by Terry Wade and Doina Chiacu)