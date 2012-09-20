* Humala said too quick to rely on security forces
* Government to propose law enforcement reforms
* Authorities refer to Shining Path insurgency
By Terry Wade and Marco Aquino
LIMA, Sept 20 Human Rights Watch urged Peruvian
President Ollanta Humala on Thursday to rein in the police and
the army to prevent them from shooting and killing people who
protest against mining companies.
At least 19 people have died in clashes over natural
resources since Humala took office in July 2011. On Thursday
Peruvian police said a protester was killed near Pierina, a mine
of top gold producer Barrick.
The Andean country is one of the world's biggest exporters
of minerals.
Humala, a former army officer, has promised to use mediation
to avert violence. But critics say he now is too quick to rely
on security forces to break up demonstrations against new mines.
In an open letter to Humala, the New York-based group said
he should immediately bar security forces from using live
ammunition to control crowds, ensure that police have adequate
supplies of nonlethal weapons and close legal loopholes that
could give immunity to officers who commit abuses.
Human Rights Watch said it turned up red flags when it
investigated the deaths of five protesters at demonstrations in
the Cajamarca region in July against a gold mine proposed by
U.S. company Newmont.
"We found evidence that strongly suggests that the use of
lethal force was unwarranted and constituted a serious
violation of international human rights norms," the group said
in its eight-page letter to Humala and his Cabinet.
Fallout from the Cajamarca protests prompted Humala to
shuffle his Cabinet and promote Juan Jimenez, a human rights
lawyer who had been justice minister, to prime minister.
"COMPLEX SITUATION"
In response to the letter, Jimenez said that radical
left-wing groups often stir up unrest to elicit a harsh response
from police and that the government is drafting law enforcement
reforms.
"The (legislative) package that we'll put forward within 80
days will give us a more modern and better supplied police force
and army that will complement the government's position of
respecting democracy and human rights," he said.
"There's no policy of impunity in this government in this
regard, but I do want to say that we are in a complex
situation," Jimenez added.
The government has been warning for weeks that the political
arm of the Shining Path insurgency, which was defeated
militarily in the 1990s, is regrouping in an apparent bid to
undermine Humala's economic agenda.
In 2006 Humala's failed campaign for the presidency was
rattled when he was named in a lawsuit alleging that soldiers
from an army base he oversaw in 1992 were responsible for the
disappearance of two presumed insurgents during Peru's civil
war.
Peruvian courts exonerated Humala, but relatives of the
victims have since sent the case to the Inter-American
Commission on Human Rights.
Human Rights Watch called on Humala to carry out a thorough
inquiry to see if police shot unarmed protesters in Cajamarca.
Critics of mining companies have said they do not bring
enough direct economic benefits to poor rural towns, soak up
scarce water supplies and cause pollution. The government says
mines generate exports, tax revenues and jobs that have fueled
the country's decade-long economic boom.
There are more than 200 lingering disputes over natural
resources in Peru, and 165 people were killed in protests during
the term of Humala's predecessor, Alan Garcia, according to
Peru's own human rights agency.