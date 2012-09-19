* Strikes by teachers, doctors put pressure on Humala
* Government struggles to forestall walkouts
By Mitra Taj
LIMA, Sept 19 After struggling for months to
defuse protests against mining companies in far-flung provinces,
President Ollanta Humala is now facing strikes in the capital by
teachers and doctors who want a piece of Peru's record fiscal
surplus.
Thousands of teachers from two factions of the national
teachers union marched in Lima on Wednesday to demand big wage
increases after a decade without raises, while many of the
14,000 doctors who work for the Health Ministry participated in
a walkout that has meant patients have to wait in long lines.
Humala tried to forestall the teachers' strike by sending a
bill to Congress that would reform pay scales, but the
legislature has yet to act and he has not been able to persuade
impatient union members to stay on the job.
"This is in the hands of Congress. We hope they resolve it
as soon as possible. The ball is in their court," he told
reporters on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, after police clashed with rock-throwing teachers
and doctors pushed through a police cordon at a hospital, a
frustrated Prime Minister Juan Jimenez said, "The strike makes
no sense."
The protests in Lima have put renewed pressure on Humala
after the president enjoyed several weeks of relative quiet
following a cabinet shuffle he carried out in July to calm
anti-mining strife.
Humala's approval rating has hovered around 40 percent for
the past three months after falling from highs of more than 60
percent when he took office.
Pay increases for doctors depend solely on Humala's cabinet
and do not need congressional approval.
"We are open to dialogue, but under favorable conditions,
without violence, blackmail or threats," Health Minister Midori
de Habich said.
Leaders of the strikes have complained that Peru's economic
boom over the past decade, which pushed average annual growth to
around 6 percent, has yet to benefit them.
NEW SALARY STRUCTURE
Now, with a fiscal surplus that hit 7 percent of gross
domestic product in the first half of this year and central bank
reserves that swelled to $60 billion, the unions are asking for
what they see as their fair share.
"We demand a financial rescue for our sector to give better
attention and a new salary structure. We can't continue with
these salaries," the head of the health workers' union, Cesar
Palomino, said on Saturday.
Doctors want their monthly pay doubled or more. The current
pay scale runs from 850 soles ($327) to 3,400 soles.
Palomino said the strike has affected some 170 hospitals and
1,500 clinics, many of which offer emergency-only services.
Teachers want their wages doubled from an average of 1,200
soles a month. The government has accused at least one faction
of the teachers union of being led by far-left
radicals.
At least 15 people have been killed in conflicts over
natural resources in the interior of the country since Humala
took office in July 2011.
Critics of mining companies have said they do not bring
enough direct economic benefits to poor rural towns, soak up
scarce water supplies, or cause pollution. The government says
mines generate exports, tax revenues and jobs.
Johnson Salvador, a 46-year-old teacher who left his
classroom in the rural province of Tarma empty to join daily
protests in the capital, said he voted for Humala because he
promised to support workers and the poor.
"But he's turned out to be just another puppet," he said as
he and other protesters blocked a main avenue near Congress on
Wednesday. "If he really wanted to improve education he would
raise the education budget and worry about people in this
country that have been forgotten."
(Reporting by Terry Wade and Marco Aquino; editing by Mohammad
Zargham)