LIMA Dec 10 Peru's new prime minister, Oscar Valdes, said on Saturday the moderate economic platform of President Ollanta Humala would stay intact after the first Cabinet shake-up of his term.

Valdes, a former military officer, also said Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla, who is well-regarded on Wall Street, would stay in his post.

"There is no crisis in the government, what's happening is that some adjustments are being made," Valdes said on television. (Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Peter Cooney)