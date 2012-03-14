LIMA, March 14 At least one protester was
killed and 32 people were injured on Wednesday as police in
southeastern Peru clashed with wildcat miners opposed
to a government crackdown on illegal gold mining, the
interior minister and the ombudsman's office said.
Seven of those hurt in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios
were police officers, officials said of the incident,
which comes as President Ollanta Humala tries to manage some 200
disputes nationwide over natural resources in one of the world's
top metals exporters. Two people have died in protests since
Humala took office in July.
The government is trying to stop informal gold mining in the
Amazon region. The mining h as been blamed for turning
the rainforest into a toxic desert and polluting rivers with
mercury used to isolate gold.
(Reporting By Enrique Mandujano, Teresa Cespedes and Terry
Wade; Editing by David Brunnstrom)