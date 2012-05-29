* Cajamarcans march in support of Newmont project
* Xstrata opponents vow to continue protests in Cusco
* Newmont weighing future of $4.8 bln Conga mine
LIMA, May 29 Hundreds of Peruvians marched in
support of the country's biggest-ever mining project on Tuesday,
a day after the government implemented emergency powers to
control an anti-mining protest in the South that turned deadly.
The rally in the northern region of Cajamarca in favor of
Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga project praised
development, a contrast to demonstrations in Cusco against
Xstrata's Tintaya mine that left at least two people
dead.
The rallies are a reminder of the politically polarized
issue of mining in Peru, where rich city-dwellers have profited
from a decade-long commodities boom but 60 percent of rural
Peruvians have been left behind in poverty.
"This is a march for peace, for jobs and development that
the entire town is invited to participate in," Manuel Becerra
Vilchez, a representative of the private Antonio Guillermo
Urrelo University, told official news agency Andina.
The so-called Cajamarca Collective, led by pro-business
locals like Vilchez, aims to rally support for Conga before
other townspeople and local government officials opposed to the
project resume demonstrations later this week.
Work has been stalled on Conga since environmental
demonstrations started in November. Newmont is currently
deciding whether to move forward with the mine after the
government and independent auditors said it should take more
environmental precautions that will increase costs.
President Ollanta Humala, who has vowed to resolve social
conflicts that threaten $50 billion in pledged investments, has
said Newmont should keep two of four lakes it planned to destroy
intact and build larger reservoirs to increase water supplies.
The violence stemming from anti-mining protests in Cusco,
however, threatens Humala's carefully crafted image as a
peacemaker who defends private investment while also protecting
the rural poor who largely voted for him.
At least 10 people have died in disputes over natural
resources since Humala took office in July. Some 174 people died
in similar protests during the five-year term of his predecessor
Alan Garcia.
Protesters say Xstrata's Tintaya copper mine, which has not
seen output affected by the demonstrations, has done little to
help the poor province of Espinar and causes pollution. At least
50 people, 30 of them police, have been injured in clashes.
Xstrata has said its voluntary contributions to the
province, equal to 3 percent of its pre-tax profits, are already
very generous and has pleaded for dialogue.
Humala on Monday enacted emergency measures to suspend
freedom of assembly in Espinar, enabling police to detain
protest leader Herbert Huaman on Tuesday.
Critics say Humala, a former military officer who also used
emergency force to restore order in Cajamarca in December, has
become too quick to rely on authoritarian tactics to restore
order, further polarizing rural communities.
"We aren't going to stop the protests, they should stop the
emergency measures first," Huaman said on local television.
"President Humala, you have been a social crusader, but now
you have forgotten, brother, come and converse with us and
resolve this problem yourself," he said.