LIMA Feb 11 At least one person was killed and
dozens injured in protests against natural gas exploration in a
Peruvian jungle town, authorities and leaders said on Wednesday.
Violence broke out after protesters in the town of
Pichanaki, 270 km (165 miles) east of Lima, tried to seize a
police station and military barracks late on Tuesday, said Jose
Luis Alvarez, a senior official in Peru's Cabinet.
"Obviously there was a reaction to dissuade the protesters
and that produced this unfortunate result," Alvarez said on
local broadcaster RPP.
Protesters demanding that Argentine energy company
Pluspetrol leave the remote jungle region broke into Pluspetrol
facilities on military land, destroying two tents and taking a
water pump, the army said.
The Interior Ministry said a 22-year-old man died after
apparently being shot and that at least 37 civilians and 38
police officers were injured. It said the police did not carry
firearms.
But an organizer of the protest, Carlos Echevarria, said
three protesters had been killed after police fired live bullets
into crowds.
Clashes with police continued on Wednesday, with more locals
joining street demonstrations, said Echevarria, who heads an
activist group.
"The situation is really bad here," he said by telephone.
Government officials were headed to the area to ease
tensions, said Alvarez, who addresses social unrest as the
Cabinet's High Commissioner for Dialogue.
Pluspetrol said it will continue to seek dialogue with
opponents, adding that its exploratory activities have not
resulted in any wells being drilled and satisfy all
environmental laws.
"The company regrets this act of violence against the
Pichanaki army barracks," Pluspetrol said in a statement.
The protesters are primarily farmers who fear pollution from
energy development in Peru's southern region of Junin, said
Echevarria.
"There is nothing to negotiate, we simply want the company
to leave," he added.
Peru, rich in natural gas, is rife with conflicts over land
rights and environmental concerns.
Pluspetrol is also struggling to end disputes in Peru's
northern jungle region of Loreto, where indigenous protesters
have taken control of 14 oil wells and halted 3,100 barrels of
output per day in the country's biggest oil block.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; editing by W Simon
and G Crosse)