LIMA, Sept 29 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
on Tuesday declared a state of emergency suspending civil
liberties and authorizing military patrols in a highland region
where three people died and scores were injured in protests at a
Chinese-owned $7.4 billion copper project.
Humala decreed the emergency for 30 days in the southern
Andean regions of Cusco and Apurimac, where the mine, Las
Bambas, owned by China's MMG Ltd, is under
construction.
Apurimac governor Wilber Venegas said on Tuesday that three
people protesting the project died in clashes with police in the
town of Challhuahuacho and scores were wounded.
Rallies called on MMG to revise its environmental plan so
that mineral concentrates would be piped out of town. Protesters
also demanded the company hire more locals as construction work
linked to the mine is dropping.
Some 1,500 police and 150 military officers had been sent to
the region ahead of protests that started Friday. The state of
emergency applies to six provinces.
Venegas and other local authorities said police fired live
bullets at protesters during rallies that had been largely
peaceful.
Humala's government has said that police resorted to lethal
weapons to defend themselves from violent protesters who broke
into Las Bambas installations.
Humala has declared several emergencies during his four
years in office to calm protests against mining projects,
including Newmont Mining Corp's suspended $4.8 billion
Conga project and Southern Copper Corp's
recentlyderailed $1.4 billion Tia Maria mine.
Peru is the world's third biggest copper producer and is
expected to nearly double its output in coming years. But
conflicts over mining in towns where farmers fear pollution
threaten to hold up its production pipeline.
Las Bambas is expected to add some 200,000 tonnes of copper
to global supply next year and 400,000 in 2017. Commercial
production is set to start in May or June.
