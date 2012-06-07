(Updates to report no damage, adds details on mining
operations)
LIMA, June 7 Copper producers Cerro Verde
and Southern Copper told Reuters their mining
operations were not affected by an earthquake that was felt in
southern Peru and northern Chile on Thursday.
The U.S. Geologic Survey said a 6.0-magnitude earthquake
struck 119 kilometers (74 kilometers) northwest of Arequipa,
Peru's second largest city, at 11:03 local time (16:04 GMT). The
quake was 99.7 kilometers (62 miles) deep.
Local radio said no material damage or victims had been
reported.
The Cerro Verde mine, which produces some 300,000 tonnes of
copper per year, is controlled by U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan
Copper & Gold.
Global supplier Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico
, operates the Ilo refinery and Cuajone mine in
southern Peru. Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper
after neighboring Chile.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; additional reporting by Moises
Avila in Santiago. Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)