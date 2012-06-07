(Updates to report no damage, adds details on mining operations)

LIMA, June 7 Copper producers Cerro Verde and Southern Copper told Reuters their mining operations were not affected by an earthquake that was felt in southern Peru and northern Chile on Thursday.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck 119 kilometers (74 kilometers) northwest of Arequipa, Peru's second largest city, at 11:03 local time (16:04 GMT). The quake was 99.7 kilometers (62 miles) deep.

Local radio said no material damage or victims had been reported.

The Cerro Verde mine, which produces some 300,000 tonnes of copper per year, is controlled by U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold.

Global supplier Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico , operates the Ilo refinery and Cuajone mine in southern Peru. Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper after neighboring Chile. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; additional reporting by Moises Avila in Santiago. Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)