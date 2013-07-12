BRIEF-Sanxiang Impression's prelim 2016 net profit up 574.1 pct y/y
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 574.1 percent y/y at 705.3 million yuan ($102.45 million)
LIMA, July 12 A 4 magnitude earthquake shook buildings in Peru's capital Lima on Friday but there were no reported injuries or damage, Reuters witnesses and local safety officials said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SEOUL, April 14 South Korean police said on Friday they had sent a response team to a Samsung Group office building in southern Seoul following a report of explosives being planted inside.