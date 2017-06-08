BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
LIMA, June 8 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday, a surprise decision as the market had been expecting a cut.
A Reuters poll had seen the bank cutting the rate 25 basis points to 3.75 percent. Last month, the bank cut the benchmark rate 25 basis points, the first time the rate had moved in 14 months.
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035