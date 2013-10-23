NEW YORK Oct 23 Rating agency Fitch on
Wednesday upgraded Peru's credit rating one notch further into
investment grade on the country's fiscal balance sheets and its
record of growth and stability.
Fitch raised the country to BBB-plus from BBB, also citing
"continued pragmatism" under President Ollanta Humala and
"steady progress on reforms."
"Peru's upgrade is underpinned by the strength of the
sovereign's external and fiscal balance sheets, continued growth
outperformance in relation to 'BBB' peers and a long track
record of macroeconomic and financial stability," the rating
agency said in a statement.
The outlook is stable.
Moody's rates the country Baa2 with a positive outlook.
Standard & Poor's rates the country BBB-plus with a stable
outlook.