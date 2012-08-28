NEW YORK Aug 28 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday revised its credit outlook for Peru to positive from stable while affirming its BBB rating, citing support for the economy from big investments in the country's mining, oil, gas and electricity infrastructure.

Though some natural resources projects face periodic delays from local communities' worries about pollution or scarce water supplies, S&P said over the medium term many of them will likely get built and further bolster public finances.

Peru's fiscal surplus in the first half of this year was a lofty 7 percent of gross domestic product. S&P expects the net debt load to fall to about 3 percent of GDP by 2015 from around 8 percent this year.

"The ratings on Peru reflect our expectation that broad fiscal and monetary policy continuity under Ollanta Humala's government will support economic policy flexibility and growth," S&P said in a statement.

With global economic conditions deteriorating, S&P said Peru's continued investments will boost export volumes and partly mitigate the country's exposure to commodity prices.

That drop in global economic activity could potentially pull Peru's gross domestic product growth rate down toward 5.5 percent over the next three years from an average of 7 percent over the last five years.

Exports have declined on softer demand from overseas for the past three months, but strong retail and construction activity have kept Peru on track to post growth of 6 percent this year, likely one of Latin America's fastest rates.

Peru is rated Baa2 with a positive outlook from Moody's Investors Service and BBB with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.

This month, Moody's raised Peru's rating by one notch to Baa2 and maintained a positive outlook, citing less political risk and sound fiscal performance.