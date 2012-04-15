* President Humala says operation came at a cost
* All 36 hostages freed are safe
* At least one security agent killed
By Omar Mariluz and Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, April 14 Peru's Shining Path early on
Saturday released 36 gas pipeline workers it took hostage six
days ago in a remote jungle region in southern Peru, the
government said, saying security forces had clashed with the
rebels.
The Defense Ministry said the rebels let the workers go
before dawn after they were circled by 1,500 security agents
and tried to flee, in a victory for President Ollanta Humala,
who fought the group while in the army in the 1990s.
Officials said the hostages were safe and in good health.
Prime Minister Oscar Valdes told state news agency Andina
that at least one security agent died during the rescue
operation, while Canal N cable television station said three
police and two rebels died in the clashes.
Some of the captives said they walked through the jungle for
hours after they were released. One said the hostages had not
been mistreated but that the experience was a nightmare.
The rebels are holdouts from the Shining Path insurgency
that entered Peru's thriving cocaine trade after their Maoist
founders were imprisoned in the 1990s.
"These kidnapping terrorists released the 36 hostages after
they found themselves surrounded," Humala told RPP radio from
Colombia, where he is attending the Summit of the Americas.
"The operations have come at a cost, but for the moment I'm
not going to say what the cost was," added Humala. "In some
areas, there has been a confrontation and in others a chase."
Humala said he would visit the area of the kidnapping on his
return from the summit and that the government had not
negotiated with the rebels, who had demanded a $10 million
ransom and explosives.
"We have not given in to any blackmail by these terrorist
organizations," Humala told reporters in Cartagena, Colombia.
"They (the freed hostages) are having medical checkups and,
of course, we want to know what happened to them," he added,
saying security forces would chase the kidnappers all over Peru
until they were captured.
Those freed said the rebels had simply let them go.
"They (the rebels) decided to free us early in the morning.
We have been walking since four o'clock in the morning," one of
the hostages who identified himself as Fortunato told local
television, which showed footage of some of the freed hostages
in their orange work overalls.
Swedish company Skanska, which services a pipeline
that carries gas from Peru's Camisea gas fields, said this week
that more than two dozen of its employees were detained.
Peruvian company Ransa said nine of its workers were missing.
The Shining Path rebels, who are now too weak to threaten
the government, had not carried out a large-scale kidnapping
since 2003, when they captured 70 workers employed by Argentine
company Techint building the Camisea pipeline.
In February, the government caught Shining Path leader
Florindo Eleuterio Flores, the last high-ranking figure from the
group's historic core, who goes by the nom de guerre Artemio.
The Shining Path launched a war to overthrow the state in
1980, and some 70,000 people were killed in the conflict.