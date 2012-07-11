LIMA, July 11 Peruvian conglomerate Grupo Wiese
plans to enter Peru's growing retail sector with a $100 million
investment through 2013, mostly in a new supermarket, the
company said on Wednesday, citing the country's dynamic economic
growth.
Grupo Wiese, which has invested in Peruvian financial, real
estate, transportation and logistics projects for 140 years,
said it will also invest $100 million with Chilean mall operator
Parque Arauco to expand or build new shopping centers
in Peru through 2013.
"We are committed to retail and supermarkets... we are
investing in a housing fund and are pursuing a few other
options," Javier Rodriguez, Grupo Wiese's general manager, told
journalists.
The government forecasts Peru's economic growth at 6 percent
this year, which would be one of the fastest rates in Latin
America, even though the value of exports is falling as the
European debt crisis hurts metals prices.
Peru's retail sector grew 7.54 percent in the first four
months of 2012, faster than overall economic growth. Domestic
demand and lending have replaced mining as the key engine of the
China-paced growth rate Peru has tracked in recent years.