BRIEF-Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 pct stake in ICC Holdings
* Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 percent stake in ICC Holdings Inc as on March 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puSUFQ Further company coverage:
LIMA Aug 22 Peru's sol currency weakened 0.39 percent Thursday to close at 2.832/2.833 per dollar after comments from the Federal Reserve, leaving the sol at its weakest level in more than four years. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 percent stake in ICC Holdings Inc as on March 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puSUFQ Further company coverage:
* Opaleye Management Inc reports 5.52 percent passive stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp as on April 7, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pKEPTZ) Further company coverage: