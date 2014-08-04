UPDATE 1-Tesla recalls 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.
LIMA Aug 4 Peru approved an environmental study for Southern Copper Corp's $1.4 billion Tia Maria project, clearing the last major hurdle to construction, Deputy Mines Minister Guillermo Shinno said on Monday.
The company said last week that if the approval came now, construction on the 120,000-tonne-per-year copper mine would start late this year and take about two years.
The company's first environmental plan was rejected during the previous presidential administration, amid violent protests.
Southern Copper is controlled by Grupo Mexico. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: