LIMA, April 15 Peru approved Southern Copper
Corp's planned $1.2 billion expansion of its Toquepala
mine in southern Peru, putting it on track to double the
operation's concentrating capacity, the company said on
Wednesday.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
said in a regulatory filing that the expansion aims to boost the
capacity of the mine's copper concentrator to 120,000 tonnes per
day from 60,000.
The company said Tuesday that it also expects the government
to issue a construction permit for its stalled $1.4 billion Tia
Maria project in coming months, despite ongoing protests by
farmers.
