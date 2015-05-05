LIMA May 5 A man protesting Southern Copper
Corp's $1.4 billion Tia Maria project in Peru was
killed in clashes with police on Tuesday, the second death in
two weeks as government talks with opponents remain thwarted.
Interior Minister Jose Luis Perez said authorities were
investigating how the protester was killed and two others
wounded in Peru's southern region of Arequipa.
Tia Maria has the potential to add 120,000 tonnes of copper
to Nasdaq-listed Southern Copper's annual supply, but the
project has been stalled since three people died in similar
rallies in 2011. Opponents say they fear the project will
pollute surrounding agricultural valleys.
Helar Valencia, one of four local mayors calling for Tia
Maria's cancellation, said the death of another protester
further eroded trust in national authorities.
"This is going to anger people even more," Valencia said.
"If before only some were against Tia Maria, now I think it's
the whole valley."
Perez, who said he had ordered police not to use lethal
weapons, replaced local law enforcement chiefs after another
protester died from a bullet wound April 22.
Southern Copper said last week that the protests might delay
the project's 2017 start date and that progress hinged on talks
between opponents and the government of President Ollanta
Humala, who supports Tia Maria.
Valencia said talks broke down more than two weeks ago and
had not resumed since.
Construction on Tia Maria was poised to start when the
protests broke out more than 40 days ago.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
received an environmental permit for Tia Maria last year after
it agreed to build a desalinization plant to ease pressure on
local water supplies.
Conflicts over mining projects in Peru, the world's
third-biggest copper producer, have held up billions in
investment and left several protesters dead in recent years.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Ted Botha)