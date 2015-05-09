LIMA May 9 Peru's government on Saturday
authorized the military to take control of a southern region
that has been rocked in recent weeks by protests against a
planned copper mine in which three people have died and more
than 200 have been injured.
In a resolution signed by President Ollanta Humala, the
government ordered the army to "prevent violence" in the
province of Islay until June 7 because of the recent clashes
between police and locals protesting against Southern Copper
Corp's $1.4 billion Tia Maria project.
Tia Maria has the potential to add 120,000 tonnes of copper
to Nasdaq-listed Southern Copper's annual output but the
protests have prevented construction starting. Opponents say
they fear it will pollute surrounding agricultural valleys.
The government on Saturday confirmed the death of a
policeman from wounds to the head. Two civilians have also died
in the protests, which started nearly seven weeks ago.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
has said the protests might delay the start of production,
planned for 2017, and that progress hinges on talks between the
opponents and the government, which supports Tia Maria.
Conflicts over mining projects in Peru, the world's
third-biggest copper producer, have held up billions of dollars
in investment and left several protesters dead in recent years.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)