LIMA May 23 Peru on Saturday instituted a
60-day state of emergency in a mineral-rich region roiled by
deadly protests against Southern Copper Corp's stalled
$1.4 billion Tia Maria project.
The emergency state in nine districts in the southern region
of Arequipa suspends civil liberties, allowing police and troops
to enforce curfews and order an end to two months of protests
that led Southern Copper to formally put the project on hold
last week.
"The national police with the backing of the armed forces
will take charge of keeping public order," Prime Minister Pedro
Cateriano said in a televised news conference late on Friday.
The announcement followed the death of a fourth person in
clashes between protesters and police as Tia Maria opponents
pushed for a definitive cancelation of the
120,000-tonnes-per-year proposed copper mine.
Opponents, mainly farmers, say they fear a new copper mine
in the region will pollute land and water and hurt their crops.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
has said it will use the highest standards and promised to build
a desalinisation plant in its revised environmental plan, which
was approved last year.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Alison Williams)