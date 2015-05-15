(Changes throughout to reflect official announcement)
LIMA May 15 Southern Copper Corp
on Friday proposed a 60-day formal "pause" in its
stalled $1.4 billion Tia Maria project in a bid to quell deadly
protests against it.
The decision follows weeks of unrest in the southern region
of Arequipa and a presidential address to the country on Friday
urging the miner to do more to build support for the project.
"In the spirit of recovering the climate of peaceful
coexistence that the country needs, we ask for the time and
terms needed to socialize the project and clear up existing
doubts in the next 60 days," Chief Executive Oscar Gonzales said
in a statement.
Tia Maria has faced delays since 2011, when similar rallies
by farmers who say the mine will pollute the surrounding
agricultural valley also left three dead.
The company has said it will use the highest standards and
made several revisions to its environmental plan, which was
approved last year.
A construction permit was pending when renewed protests
broke out March 23.
President Ollanta Humala said Southern Copper might sue Peru
if it canceled Tia Maria and urged the miner to explain the
benefits of the project to reluctant locals.
"I insist the company manifest its will and execute concrete
actions to create a foundation of understanding," Humala said.
Earlier on Friday, police announced the arrest of a leading
opponent of the 120,000-tonnes-per-year copper project amid
allegations he tried to extort the company for $1.5 million in
exchange for calling off rallies.
Peru said this week that it was probing whether Southern
Copper knew about but failed to report the alleged crime to
authorities and halted talks with the miner.
Two protesters and one policeman have been killed in almost
daily protests over the past seven weeks. Authorities said that
two people in need of urgent medical care also died this week on
a highway blocked by protesters.
TV images from Thursday showed police firing tear gas at
fleeing protesters and a group of men beating a policeman.
