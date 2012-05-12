LIMA May 12 Peru's federation of mining unions
said on Saturday it had called off plans for a national strike
on May 14 and 15 after the government implemented a law granting
more retirement benefits to workers in the world's No. 2 copper
producer.
"We've just had a meeting to suspend the planned show of
force as the regulation of the retirement law was published
today, so all the mining unions have suspended any action," Luis
Castillo, the head of the National Federation of Mine,
Metallurgical and Iron and Steel Workers of Peru, told Reuters.
The federation represents the majority of the country's
mining unions.
The new law was approved by Congress in July of last year
but hadn't yet been implemented. It creates a special retirement
fund that will be financed by 0.5 percent of mining companies'
annual income and 0.5 percent of workers' gross monthly salary.
The mining sector accounts for 60 percent of export revenue
in Peru, the world's second largest producer of silver and zinc
and its sixth largest gold producer.
