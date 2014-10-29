LIMA Oct 29 Chilean telecoms company Entel
hopes to significantly expand its small slice of
Peru's fast-growing cellphone market after buying Nextel's local
unit, but it does not foresee waging a price war to do so, an
executive said.
Entel, Chile's biggest cellphone operator, took over a
nearly 5 percent share of Peru's cellphone market when it
snapped up a Nextel subsidiary from NII Holdings last
year for $400 million.
"We aspire to have a very large share of the market," Nino
Boggio, a manager of Entel's Peruvian subsidiary, told Reuters
in an interview on Wednesday.
"Hopefully we manage to have a share similar to those of
current operators," he said.
Peru's wireless market is now dominated by two carriers.
Spain's Telefonica provides 55 percent of cellphone
lines through its unit Movistar, and Mexican magnate Carlos
Slim's company, America Movil, controls another 40
percent with its brand Claro.
"That means a big opportunity for Entel," said Boggio. "The
Peruvian market has been highly concentrated with the presence
of two operators ... there is a high level of dissatisfaction."
Boggio said Entel will spend $1.2 billion over five years to
grow its presence in Peru, where solid economic growth over the
past decade has broadened the middle class and fueled
consumption.
Entel's venture into neighboring Peru is the first time it
has taken its wireless brand abroad.
The company offered a series of low-priced plans when it
first started operating in Peru, and Movistar and Claro
responded by cutting their fees.
But Boggio said Entel's strategy is to offer "fair prices"
to build clients over the long-term in Peru, where there are now
more than 30.6 million cellphone lines.
"Our intention is not to start a price war but to make our
prices reflect the service we're offering," he said.
Entel has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in recent
years, with sales of over $3 billion in 2013.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Bernard Orr)