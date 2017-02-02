BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolia's IMF programme staves off financing risks
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
LIMA Feb 2 Peru posted a $1 billion trade surplus in December, the biggest since 2011, and a $1.73 billion trade surplus in all of 2016 after two straight years of deficits, the central bank said Thursday.
The official figure for 2016 is well above the central bank's mid-December forecast for a $667 million surplus. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts