(Adds breakdown of exports and imports, context) LIMA, Feb 2 An end-of-year surge in copper prices and a spike in exports of the metal helped Peru post its biggest trade surplus in four years in 2016 - ending two straight years of deficits. The Andean country posted a $1.02 billion trade surplus in December alone and a $1.73 billion surplus in all of last year, the central bank said Thursday - well above the bank's last forecast for a $667 million trade surplus in 2016. A 6.1 percent drop in imports last year also helped reverse the trade deficit that Peru had run since 2014. Exports rose 7.6 percent in 2016, the central bank said. Surging copper production from new and expanded mines have driven economic growth in Peru while domestic demand has weakened in what the finance minister has called a "two-speed economy." December December 2015 Exports $4.031 bln $3.224 bln Imports $3.008 bln $3.003 Balance $1.023 bln $221 mln 2016 2015 Exports $36.838 bln $34.236 bln Imports $35.107 bln $37.385 bln Balance $1.730 bln -$3.150 bln (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by W Simon)