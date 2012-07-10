* Exports fell to $3.4 bln compared to $4 bln year earlier
* Trade, finance ministers approved measures to help
exporters
* Economy seen safe from debt crisis
LIMA, July 10 Peru posted its second consecutive
trade deficit in May, the central bank's website said on
Tuesday, as the European debt crisis and weaker demand from
China hurt the prices of metals the Andean country produces.
The trade deficit was $162 million in May compared to a
surplus of $868 million in the same month a year ago, the
central bank said. Peru posted a trade deficit in April for the
first time in more than three years.
Exports fell to $3.4 billion in May compared to $4 billion
from the previous year, while imports increased slightly to
$3.58 billion from $3.23 billion in the same period - suggesting
that domestic demand that has powered growth in recent quarters
remains strong. Traditional exports, mostly minerals, fell 22.7
percent.
Peru's trade and finance ministries on June 22 approved
measures including tax breaks and credit guarantees to help
exporters who are suffering from economic turmoil in Europe,
which receives 18 percent of Peru's exports.
The European Union last month implemented a free trade pact
with Peru, which also has bi-lateral agreements with China, the
United States and nine other countries.
The effects of the European debt crisis have thus far been
limited to exports in Peru. Its economy is expected to grow
around 6 percent this year, which would be one of the fastest
rates in Latin America.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper, silver and zinc producer
and the sixth-largest gold producer. Its economy has diversified
in recent years, with construction and lending rather than
mining fueling China-paced growth.
Minerals, however, still account for 60 percent of exports.