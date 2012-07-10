* Exports fell to $3.4 bln compared to $4 bln year earlier

* Trade, finance ministers approved measures to help exporters

* Economy seen safe from debt crisis

LIMA, July 10 Peru posted its second consecutive trade deficit in May, the central bank's website said on Tuesday, as the European debt crisis and weaker demand from China hurt the prices of metals the Andean country produces.

The trade deficit was $162 million in May compared to a surplus of $868 million in the same month a year ago, the central bank said. Peru posted a trade deficit in April for the first time in more than three years.

Exports fell to $3.4 billion in May compared to $4 billion from the previous year, while imports increased slightly to $3.58 billion from $3.23 billion in the same period - suggesting that domestic demand that has powered growth in recent quarters remains strong. Traditional exports, mostly minerals, fell 22.7 percent.

Peru's trade and finance ministries on June 22 approved measures including tax breaks and credit guarantees to help exporters who are suffering from economic turmoil in Europe, which receives 18 percent of Peru's exports.

The European Union last month implemented a free trade pact with Peru, which also has bi-lateral agreements with China, the United States and nine other countries.

The effects of the European debt crisis have thus far been limited to exports in Peru. Its economy is expected to grow around 6 percent this year, which would be one of the fastest rates in Latin America.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper, silver and zinc producer and the sixth-largest gold producer. Its economy has diversified in recent years, with construction and lending rather than mining fueling China-paced growth.

Minerals, however, still account for 60 percent of exports.