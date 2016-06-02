RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A row
between the Peru government and a UK-listed cacao producer
accused of illegally destroying Amazon rainforest has prompted
land rights campaigners to call for the removal of the company
from trading on the London stock exchange.
United Cacao Ltd is seeking to become the world's
largest single producer of cacao through its plantations in
northern Peru, billing itself as a leading ethical producer both
in labour and environmental terms.
However Peru's forestry ministry, SERFOR, says the Cayman
Islands registered company company does not have approved
certification for its plantations that span several thousand
hectares in the Iquitos region by the Amazon.
But the company says its Peruvian subsidiary, Cacao del Peru
Norte, is in compliance with all Peruvian laws, operating on
freehold land zoned for full agricultural purposes by the
relevant national authorities.
The competing claims have promoted an investigation by the
London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market, that
allows smaller companies to raise capital for expansion, amid
calls for trading in United Cacao to be suspended.
"This case is important for Peru but it's time for stock
exchange authorities to start taking interest in the impact of
these companies around the world," said Julia Urrunaga, from the
Environmental Investigation Agency, a campaign group which has
been following the case.
"Companies doing illegal operations should not be raising
money in Europe," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by
phone from Lima, Peru's capital.
The row dates back to 2013 when the company submitted
details for environmental reporting documentation requested by
authorities querying its agricultural activities.
Employing more than 500 workers in Peru and running programs
to support small-scale farmers, the company says on its website
it is seeking to become the world's largest and lowest cost
corporate grower of cacao when it completes the planting of its
existing 3,250 hectare estate in 2017.
In the ongoing row, Peru's Supreme Court said in February
this year that United Cacao had the correct zoning and
environmental permissions for its plantations.
But in May the Forestry Ministry released a statement
accusing the firm of violating land use regulations.
A spokesman for United Cacao said this came out of the blue
as the company is in regular correspondence with Peru's
Agriculture Ministry and received no advanced warning about the
critique of the environmental impact of its plantations.
Regulators with the Alternative Investment Market said they
were looking into whether United Cacao broke any trading rules
in Britain, but could not comment on specifics of the case.
United Cacao floated on London's junior AIM in 2014.
The company is also listed in Peru on the Lima Stock
Exchange (BVL).
Officials from the BVL did not respond to phone calls or
emails from the Thomson Reuters Foundation requesting comment.
As Peru prepares for a second round of presidential elections
on June 5, more than 200 land and resource related conflicts are
ongoing in the country, according to government figures.
