LIMA, March 30 Peru said on Thursday that it was
recalling its ambassador to Venezuela and condemned the recent
decision by Venezuela's Supreme Court to take over the functions
of Congress as a "flagrant breach of democratic order."
Peru's Foreign Affairs Ministry added in a statement that it
has started consultations with other members of the Organization
of American States to discuss urgent measures to preserve
democracy in Venezuela.
The pro-government court in Venezuela, which has previously
annulled most of the legislature's decisions since the
opposition won a majority in 2015, said late on Wednesday that
it was taking over congressional functions.
"Latin America is democratic. It's unacceptable what's
happening in Venezuela," Peruvian President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski said on Twitter.
Kuczynski, a former Wall Street banker, has repeatedly
expressed concern for Venezuelans amid the country's relentless
economic crisis and has criticized Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro for cracking down on political opponents.
Maduro has called Kuczynski a "coward" and a "dog" servile
to the United States.
