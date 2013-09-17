AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 17 Peruvian miner Volcan
expects two new silver projects to add 8 million ounces to its
current annual output of 22 million ounces, the company's
president said on Tuesday.
The two projects, worth a combined investment of $380
million, should start producing in January and February 2014,
Jose Picasso told reporters at a mining conference in Peru.
"These two projects will allow Volcan to add another 8
million ounces of silver on top of current production," he said.
Volcan, a major zinc and silver producer, could
increase silver production with another 6 million ounces when a
third project starts operating in 2016 or 2017, Picasso said.
"Volcan would then produce up to 36 million ounces" of
silver, he said.