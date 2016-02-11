WASHINGTON Feb 11 The World Bank on Thursday
approved $2.5 billion in new three-year credit lines for Peru to
bolster the country's finances as it struggles with slowing
growth and fiscal pressures brought on by the collapse of
commodities prices.
The World Bank said the two facilities approved by its
executive board, each for $1.25 billion, are contingency loans
that Lima could draw upon in the event of economic or
environmental shocks, thus protecting the government's financial
plans.
The loans were arranged under World Bank programs to support
improvements in public expenditure management, public education
and to promote the formation of private companies.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)