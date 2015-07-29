LJUBLJANA, July 29 Slovenian steel company SIJ, which is in private Russian ownership, plans to invest 40 million euros ($44.1 million) in Slovenian poultry firm Perutnina Ptuj, SIJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

With the investment SIJ would acquire about 40 percent of Perutnina while its plan is to get a majority in the firm in future.

"This will be the first step towards diversification of the SIJ group and an important long-term investment," SIJ said in a statement.

Perutnina, which is owned by local companies and banks, has been seeking a strategic investor since last year. The company is burdened by about 100 million euros of debt.

The deal has to be approved by Perutnina's shareholders at their meeting on Aug. 31.

($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)