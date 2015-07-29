LJUBLJANA, July 29 Slovenian steel company SIJ,
which is in private Russian ownership, plans to invest 40
million euros ($44.1 million) in Slovenian poultry firm
Perutnina Ptuj, SIJ said in a statement on Wednesday.
With the investment SIJ would acquire about 40 percent of
Perutnina while its plan is to get a majority in the firm in
future.
"This will be the first step towards diversification of the
SIJ group and an important long-term investment," SIJ said in a
statement.
Perutnina, which is owned by local companies and banks, has
been seeking a strategic investor since last year. The company
is burdened by about 100 million euros of debt.
The deal has to be approved by Perutnina's shareholders at
their meeting on Aug. 31.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)