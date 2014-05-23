BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
MADRID May 23 Spanish fishing company Pescanova came out of administration on Friday after a court approved a deal with creditors that leaves the company in the hands of its banks.
Pescanova - which filed for bankruptcy last year - will be controlled by creditors including Spanish banks Sabadell, Popular, Caixabank, BBVA, NCG Banco and Bankia.
Under the deal proposed by the banks, and accepted by the court, creditors will retain 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) of debt and will inject 125 million euros of capital into the company, the frozen fish products of which are among Spain's best-known brands. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and David Goodman)
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.